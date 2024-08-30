One individual is facing drug charges following a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in the Town of Manitouwadge.
On August 29, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Response Team and Manitouwadge OPP Detachment, executed a CDSA search warrant at a residence on Wendego Street.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of 125 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, codeine, and 13,000 illegal cigarettes. Canadian currency and other items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.
As a result, Douglas POLLARD, 52-years-old, of Manitouwadge, has been arrested and charged under the CDSA, Criminal Code, and Tobacco Tax Act with:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamines
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Possession of Unmarked Cigarettes for Sale
- Trafficking in Contraband Tobacco
The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.
Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
- East Algoma OPP – Theft Charges Laid after Break & Enter - August 30, 2024
- Manitouwadge OPP – Drug Charges Laid after Search Warrant Executed - August 30, 2024
- East Algoma OPP – Fraud Investigation leads to Charges - August 30, 2024