Ladies Night Golf – August 28

We had 99 golfers. It was another beautiful day on the course. Huge shout out to our sponsors and participants!

**Reminder – tee times now begin at 1:00 pm and end at 5:12 pm**

1st Flight:1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 352nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich – 373rd: Caroline Desgagne, Isabel Chicoine, Lise Noel – 38

2nd Flight:

1st: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Donna Korytko-Amos – 40

2nd: Chantal Gagne, Valerie Levesque, Stephanie McGregor – 40

3rd: Anna-Liisa Klockars, Sam Rapaso, Tricia Provost – 42

3rd Flight:

1st: Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby – 45

2nd: Johanna Rowe, Sandi Lowe, Monique Kryszewski – 46

3rd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault – 46

4th Flight:

1st: Sabrina White, Tabitha Kidder, Spare – 46

2nd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Spare – 46

3rd: Lise Bernath, Wendy Smith, Spare – 47

5th Flight:

1st: Ashley Coombs, Suzanne Lord, Chanelle Martelli – 48

2nd: Darlene Trovarello, Jessica Trovarello, Eloise Chicoine – 48

3rd: Connie Taylor, Vanessa Skouris, Spare – 48

6th Flight:

1st: Nancy Morin, Nicole Jones, Leah Isosaari – 49

2nd: Erin Andrews, Linda Mann, Chelsea Mann – 49

7th Flight:

1st: Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver, Spare – 52

2nd: Kaitlyn Dube, Cindy Jozin, Lorna Chiupka – 53

Special Event Winners:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Diedre Dupuis

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Silvana Dereski

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Christina Port

Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Vanessa Skouris (Birdie)

Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Linda Sillanpaa

J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Isabel Chicoine

Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Helene Morin

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Katherine Turmelle

Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Charlee Simon

Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Sabrina White (Birdie) – determined by draw

Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Diedre Dupuis

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Kylie Mitchell

RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Lise Noel

Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse

TransCanada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Isabel Chicoine

Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Marcie DLF (Birdie)

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Kathy Culhane

Draws:

Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Kathy Miller

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Chanelle Martelli

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Ashley Coombs

30 Foot Putt – $750.00: Marcie DLF, Mackenzie Mathais, Guylaine Domich – No Winner. Next week’s Putt is worth $800.00!

Hole in One – $2,680.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2,730.00!