Ladies Night Golf – August 28

We had 99 golfers. It was another beautiful day on the course. Huge shout out to our sponsors and participants!
**Reminder – tee times now begin at 1:00 pm and end at 5:12 pm**1st Flight:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 35
2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich – 37
3rd: Caroline Desgagne, Isabel Chicoine, Lise Noel – 38
2nd Flight:
1st: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Donna Korytko-Amos – 40
2nd: Chantal Gagne, Valerie Levesque, Stephanie McGregor – 40
3rd: Anna-Liisa Klockars, Sam Rapaso, Tricia Provost – 42
3rd Flight:
1st: Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby – 45
2nd: Johanna Rowe, Sandi Lowe, Monique Kryszewski – 46
3rd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault – 46
4th Flight:
1st: Sabrina White, Tabitha Kidder, Spare – 46
2nd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Spare – 46
3rd: Lise Bernath, Wendy Smith, Spare – 47
5th Flight:
1st: Ashley Coombs, Suzanne Lord, Chanelle Martelli – 48
2nd: Darlene Trovarello, Jessica Trovarello, Eloise Chicoine – 48
3rd: Connie Taylor, Vanessa Skouris, Spare – 48
6th Flight:
1st: Nancy Morin, Nicole Jones, Leah Isosaari – 49
2nd: Erin Andrews, Linda Mann, Chelsea Mann – 49
7th Flight:
1st: Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver, Spare – 52
2nd: Kaitlyn Dube, Cindy Jozin, Lorna Chiupka – 53
Special Event Winners:
Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Diedre Dupuis
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Silvana Dereski
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Christina Port
Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Vanessa Skouris (Birdie)
Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Linda Sillanpaa
J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Isabel Chicoine
Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Helene Morin
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Katherine Turmelle
Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Charlee Simon
Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Sabrina White (Birdie) – determined by draw
Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Diedre Dupuis
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Kylie Mitchell
RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Lise Noel
Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse
TransCanada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Isabel Chicoine
Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Marcie DLF (Birdie)
Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Kathy Culhane
Draws:
Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Kathy Miller
Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Chanelle Martelli
Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Ashley Coombs
30 Foot Putt – $750.00: Marcie DLF, Mackenzie Mathais, Guylaine Domich – No Winner. Next week’s Putt is worth $800.00!
Hole in One – $2,680.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2,730.00!
