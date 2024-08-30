Friday Morning News – August 30

Weather:
- Today – Showers ending early this afternoon then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Local smoke overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- there are 30 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 5 are under control and 23 are being observed. The fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region. Areas north of Kapuskasing and Hearst up to the James Bay have a high fire hazard. The Far North has an extreme fire hazard.
