Thursday Morning News – August 29

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 27 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are being held, 2 are under control and 23 are being observed. The fire hazard is primarily low to moderate from Marathon to Cochrane to the Quebec border and south and high north of that line to the Hudson Bay coast.
News Tidbits:
- The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) is providing $2 million to Algoma University for the construction of Makwa Waakaa’igan – a Centre of Cultural Excellence honouring and celebrating Indigenous experiences, knowledge, traditions and well-being. Algoma University will use NOHFC funding to build a state-of-the-art Indigenous education facility with classrooms, cultural areas, research spaces, an archive and library, as well as outdoor ceremonial grounds and gardens. Additionally, it will house a new Mental Health and Addictions Research and Training Institute, established in partnership with the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University. When completed, Makwa Waakaa’igan will support cross-cultural and global Indigenous teaching and learning opportunities.
