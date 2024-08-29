SSM OPP – Drive Safe this Labour Day Long Weekend

The Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is set to conduct patrols for Labour Day Long Weekend (August 30, 2024, to September 2, 2024).

The OPP will be taking a combined approach of education and focused enforcement during the initiative. Officers will increase public compliance with traffic laws relating to the “Big Four” causal factors in motor vehicle collision fatalities, with the aim of saving lives.

The “Big Four” consists of:

Impaired – alcohol/drug related

Distracted driving – including texting, inattentiveness

Aggressive driving – including speeding

Seatbelts – lack of occupant restraint

By mid-August, 227 people died on OPP-patrolled roads this year. This significant number of deaths was attributed to speeding, inattentive driving, impaired driving and the choice to not wear a seatbelt. Twenty one pedestrians and six cyclists were among those who lost their lives.

“With the last long weekend of the summer fast approaching, don’t be that driver who makes poor decisions and takes careless actions behind the wheel. Let’s stay vigilant while driving and reduce the potential of any serious collisions. Let’s all have a safe and enjoyable Labour Day weekend” says Sault Ste Marie Detachment Commander Laurie Graham.

The OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads, trails and waterways.