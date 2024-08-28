Wednesday Morning News – August 28

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 5.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update
- There are 28 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 4 are under control and 22 are being observed. The fire hazard is primarily moderate to high across the Northeast Region with an area of low fire hazard from Kirkland Lake and Cochrane, stretching across to Lake Superior.
