Men’s Night Golf – August 22

1st Flight Score
1st Dylan Buckell Bradley Case Brandon Case 32
2nd Eben Leadbetter Max Simon Owen Tangie 32
3rd Matt Kloosterhuis Brayden Spooner Kysten Stevens 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Joe McCoy Glen Williams Gary Mercier 34
2nd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Luc Belanger 34
3rd Shane Bukowski John Simon Paul Bernath 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Joey Ralph 35
2nd Kevin Sabourin Rick Funk Derek Shoppoff 35
3rd Kevin Auger Peter Moore Claude Samson 35
4th Flight Score
1st Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 36
2nd Scott Nolan Dan Houde Andrew Chalykoff 36
3rd Tim Lesarge Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock 36
5th Flight Score
1st Dave Hall Blair Mills Kevin Wilush 37
2nd Eric Dechamplain Brayden Spooner Tyler Albert 37
3rd Carson White Parker Moore Kaiden White 37
6th Flight Score
1st Marc Desjardin Marcie Provost Ray Chevrier 39
2nd Mike Hertz Josh Rainville Justin Fletcher 39
3rd Jim Oleynik Jean Desgagne Mike May 39
7th Flight Score
1st Mark Szekely Dan Szekely Andre Bedard 42
2nd Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver Spare 45

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jarett Asselin
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Anders Dereski
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Ray Baronette (Hole in One!)
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Shane Bukowski
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Anders Dereski
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Hunter Martel
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Carson White
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Max Simon
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Rene Gagne

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner. Carry over to $900 Aug 29th

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Glen Williams
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kysten Stevens

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Dan Mathias
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Dylan Buckell

25’ Putt – Winner, Roger Lefebvre $750 Cash! Aug 29th prize starts at $50 Cash

Hole in One Prize – Winner, Ray Baronette $5,250! Aug 29th prize starts at $500 Cash

Notes:
* August 29th early Shotgun start will move to 1pm.
* August 29th late  Shotgun start at 5pm.
Please add first and last names on the Scorecards
Men’s Nights will be adjusting soon due to daylight restrictions, stay tuned.

