Men’s Night Golf – August 22

1st Flight Score 1st Dylan Buckell Bradley Case Brandon Case 32 2nd Eben Leadbetter Max Simon Owen Tangie 32 3rd Matt Kloosterhuis Brayden Spooner Kysten Stevens 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Joe McCoy Glen Williams Gary Mercier 34 2nd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Luc Belanger 34 3rd Shane Bukowski John Simon Paul Bernath 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Joey Ralph 35 2nd Kevin Sabourin Rick Funk Derek Shoppoff 35 3rd Kevin Auger Peter Moore Claude Samson 35 4th Flight Score 1st Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 36 2nd Scott Nolan Dan Houde Andrew Chalykoff 36 3rd Tim Lesarge Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock 36 5th Flight Score 1st Dave Hall Blair Mills Kevin Wilush 37 2nd Eric Dechamplain Brayden Spooner Tyler Albert 37 3rd Carson White Parker Moore Kaiden White 37 6th Flight Score 1st Marc Desjardin Marcie Provost Ray Chevrier 39 2nd Mike Hertz Josh Rainville Justin Fletcher 39 3rd Jim Oleynik Jean Desgagne Mike May 39 7th Flight Score 1st Mark Szekely Dan Szekely Andre Bedard 42 2nd Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver Spare 45

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jarett Asselin

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Anders Dereski

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Ray Baronette (Hole in One!)

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Shane Bukowski

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Anders Dereski

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Hunter Martel

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Carson White

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Max Simon

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Rene Gagne

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner. Carry over to $900 Aug 29th

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Glen Williams

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kysten Stevens

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Dan Mathias

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Dylan Buckell

25’ Putt – Winner, Roger Lefebvre $750 Cash! Aug 29th prize starts at $50 Cash

Hole in One Prize – Winner, Ray Baronette $5,250! Aug 29th prize starts at $500 Cash

Notes:

* August 29th early Shotgun start will move to 1pm.

* August 29th late Shotgun start at 5pm.

Please add first and last names on the Scorecards

Men’s Nights will be adjusting soon due to daylight restrictions, stay tuned.