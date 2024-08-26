Men’s Night Golf – August 22

|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dylan Buckell
|Bradley Case
|Brandon Case
|32
|2nd
|Eben Leadbetter
|Max Simon
|Owen Tangie
|32
|3rd
|Matt Kloosterhuis
|Brayden Spooner
|Kysten Stevens
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Joe McCoy
|Glen Williams
|Gary Mercier
|34
|2nd
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Luc Belanger
|34
|3rd
|Shane Bukowski
|John Simon
|Paul Bernath
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mike Belanger
|Antonio Alexopoulos
|Joey Ralph
|35
|2nd
|Kevin Sabourin
|Rick Funk
|Derek Shoppoff
|35
|3rd
|Kevin Auger
|Peter Moore
|Claude Samson
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tom Terris
|Luke Morden
|Tom Fahrer
|36
|2nd
|Scott Nolan
|Dan Houde
|Andrew Chalykoff
|36
|3rd
|Tim Lesarge
|Mike Hogan
|Tanner Paddock
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dave Hall
|Blair Mills
|Kevin Wilush
|37
|2nd
|Eric Dechamplain
|Brayden Spooner
|Tyler Albert
|37
|3rd
|Carson White
|Parker Moore
|Kaiden White
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Marc Desjardin
|Marcie Provost
|Ray Chevrier
|39
|2nd
|Mike Hertz
|Josh Rainville
|Justin Fletcher
|39
|3rd
|Jim Oleynik
|Jean Desgagne
|Mike May
|39
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mark Szekely
|Dan Szekely
|Andre Bedard
|42
|2nd
|Mario Casavant
|Sandy Oliver
|Spare
|45
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jarett Asselin
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Anders Dereski
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Ray Baronette (Hole in One!)
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Shane Bukowski
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Anders Dereski
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Hunter Martel
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Carson White
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Max Simon
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Rene Gagne
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner. Carry over to $900 Aug 29th
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Glen Williams
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kysten Stevens
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Dan Mathias
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Dylan Buckell
25’ Putt – Winner, Roger Lefebvre $750 Cash! Aug 29th prize starts at $50 Cash
Hole in One Prize – Winner, Ray Baronette $5,250! Aug 29th prize starts at $500 Cash
Notes:
* August 29th early Shotgun start will move to 1pm.
* August 29th late Shotgun start at 5pm.
Please add first and last names on the Scorecards
Men’s Nights will be adjusting soon due to daylight restrictions, stay tuned.
