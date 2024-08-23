OPP – Mattawa Person Charged with criminal charges beyond human trafficking

In April 2024, the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit began an investigation after receiving information regarding human trafficking of a female victim. Through a combined effort with the OPP’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHT) and the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), one person has been arrested and is facing criminal charges beyond human trafficking.

A 56-year-old of Mattawa has been charged with:

Assault with a Weapon

Traffick in Persons

Material benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons

Withholding or destroying documents resulting from Trafficking in Persons

Communicate with anyone for purpose of obtaining sexual services

Material benefit from sexual services (living off the avail)

Procuring

Traffick in Schedule I substance – cocaine

The accused was remanded into custody and held for a bail hearing at the North Bay Ontario Court of Justice on August 26, 2024.

Due to the intimate partner nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Any person with information regarding possible instances of human trafficking should immediately contact any OPP Detachment or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.