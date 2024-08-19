Ladies Night Golf – August 14

We had 105 golfers!

1st Flight:

1st: Charlee Simon, Asley Coombs, Anj Oberai – 35

2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich – 36

3rd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Amos, Alexis Alexopoulos – 37

2nd Flight:

1st: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Dawn Campbell – 41

2nd: Lise Noel, Lonna Desbiens, Trudy Dunham – 42

3rd: Mel Charbonneau, Gen Verreault, Spare – 42

3rd Flight:

1st: Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Laura Mersereau – 43

2nd: Norma Kauk, Sue Kirby, Shirley Hale – 43

3rd: Jen Lamontagne, Tania Case, Laura Mitchell – 44

4th Flight:

1st: Monique Kryszewski, Johanna Rowe, Ann Fenlon – 45

2nd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 45

3rd: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella – 45

5th Flight:

1st: Tricia Provost, Kim Melbourne, Anna Liisa Klockars – 46

2nd: Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Barb Leschishin – 47

3rd: Nancy Houle, Cindy Jozin, Kaitlyn Dube – 47

6th Flight:

1st: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 47

2nd: Nellie Harvey, Cheryl Tremblay, Helene Bekintis – 48

3rd: Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Spare – 48

7th Flight:

1st: Lynn Dee Eason, Mary-Lynn McKenna, Susan Switzer – 51

2nd: Jen McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 52

3rd: Kathy Culhane, Linda Sillanpaa, Jenny Weatherbee – 53

Special Event Winners:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Darlene Trovarello (Birdie)

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Katherine Turmelle

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Sue Kirby

Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Lise Noel

Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Jody McRae

Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Alexis Alexopoulos

Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Toni Rutland

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Trudy Dunham

Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Alexis Alexopoulos

Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Rachael Korytko-Amos (Birdie)

Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Ashley Coombs (Birdie)

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Ashley Omolida

RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Darlene Trovarello

Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Alexis Alexopoulos

Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Lise Noel

Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Cassee Provost

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Shirley Hale

Draws:

Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Paula Provost

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Sherri Egan

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Melissa Terris

30 Foot Putt – $650.00: Heather Rainville, Kathy Culhane, Linda Mann – to putt next Wednesday. Next week’s Putt is worth $700.00!

Hole in One – $2580.00 Cash Prize – No Winner Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2630.00!!

It was a beautiful day on the course. Huge shout out to our sponsors and participants!