East Algoma OPP – OPP resond to gun call

On August 13, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called in relation to a man on a bicycle with a handgun at an apartment complex parking lot on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.

Police located the man and bicycle a short time later at a residence on Tokyo Crescent. The man attempted to evade officers, and after a short altercation, he was safely arrested. The handgun was safely recovered, and it was only then that police learned it was an airsoft pistol made to look like a real gun.

Heiko SCHMITZ, 53-years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Carrying concealed weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on August 14, 2024.

Is It Real or Fake?

It is often difficult for police officers to tell the difference between imitation and real guns during intense and dangerous situations. Imitation or airsoft guns can look very real, depending on modifications. Then, if used for the wrong purposes, not only do applicable charges apply, but police response is at an extremely heightened level.