Wednesday Morning News – August 14

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Hazy late this morning and this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight -Clear. Low 12.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 21 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 1 is not yet under control, 1 is under control and 19 are being observed. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate in the southern portion of the Northeast Region and moderate to high for the rest of the Northeast Region with the exception of an area with extreme fire hazard in the far north at the Manitoba border.
News Tidbits:
- The municipality of Wawa has directed staff to develop a Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) by-law. The municipality is aiming for full implementation of this tax at a rate of 4% by April 1, 2025. The tax revenue will be redirected into community projects that support tourism
