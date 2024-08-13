Tuesday Morning News – August 13

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clearing. Fog patches developing before morning. Low 12.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 26 active fires that are being monitored in the Northwest Region. Two fires were called out in the past 24 hours. The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to high across the southern portions of the region, including Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances and Thunder Bay fire management sectors. Nipigon sector features mainly low to moderate hazard conditions while Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors feature mostly high hazard conditions.
News Tidbits:
- The Split the Pot Lottery (that benefits the LDHC) reminds you to buy your Split the Pot Lottery tickets now to be in for ALL draws. By purchasing early, you’ll have 51 chances to win $102,000 in Early Rewards, plus 13 chances to win a share of the Grand Prize payout, estimated to grow to $1,200,000!
