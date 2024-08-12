Monday Morning News – August 12

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low 10.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 21 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 1 is not yet under control, 1 is under control and 19 are being observed. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate in the majority of the Northeast Region. One small portion of the region located east of Grundy Lake Provincial Park is showing a high hazard this afternoon. Some portions of Ontario’s Far North are showing a moderate to high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Fans of the Tragically Hip will be waiting to hear what critics have to say about the four-part docuseries “The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal” premiering at the TIFF in September. The docuseries will be available on Prime Video – however, no date has been announced.
- It looks like it might be some great fishing for the Wawa Salmon Derby – some big salmon have been caught by anglers. Buck’s marina social media is showing sombe beautiful fish!
