East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with Impaired

On August 8, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was on general patrol when the eastbound vehicle was stopped. The vehicle was having difficulty maintaining it’s lane and had varying speeds. The driver was spoken to who exhibited obvious signs of impairment by alcohol and emanated a strong odour of alcoholic beverage. The driver was confused and could not provide necessary vehicle documentation or licence. An open bottle of partially drank whisky was also located in the vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Laurel LENDLE, 37-years-old, from Wisconsin was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 5, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.