Thursday Morning News – August 8th

Weather:
- Today – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 12.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are currently 25 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 19 are being observed, 1 is being held and 5 are not under control. The fire hazard is predominantly moderate to high for most of the Northeast Region. Areas located east of the eastern shore of Lake Superior and along the north shore of Lake Huron (ranging from east of Marathon, through White River, Wawa, Dubreuilville, Sault Ste. Marie, Bruce Mines to Blind River, and south to St. Joseph’s Island) as well as along highway 129 are showing an extreme hazard this afternoon. Areas located south and east of Lake Nipissing within the fire region are showing a mostly low to moderate forest fire hazard.
