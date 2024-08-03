Men’s Night Winners – August 1

187 golfers enjoyed the course, with sunny skies and termperatures of 21C.

1st Flight Score 1st Paul Asselin Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin 30 2nd Jessy Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain Derek Shoppoff 31 3rd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 31 2nd Flight Score 1st Brayden Spooner Bill Matheson Jarret Ralph 32 2nd Jessy Dechamplain Derek Shoppoff Kysten Stevens 32 3rd Jeff Amos Matt Amos Devon Spooner 32 3rd Flight Score 1st Dan Szekely Mark Szekely Dean Willand 33 2nd Paul Bernath Don Perkins Gary Trudeau 33 3rd Brandon Case Taylor Dumoulin Maurice Dumoulin 33 4th Flight Score 1st Lloyd Barstead Bod Stewart Jim Hechler 33 2nd Bill McGie Ken O’Connell Dewey Mathias 34 3rd Lloyd Barstead Bob Stewart Jim Hechler 34 5th Flight Score 1st Bob Mitchell Shane Bukowski William Cooper 34 2nd Kysten Stevens Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 34 3rd Chris Buckell Kevin Auger Claude Samson 35 6th Flight Score 1st Richard Davidson Ty Martel Hunter Martel 35 2nd Jean Desgagne Dave Jennings Luc Belanger 35 3rd Joey Ralph Derek Doyle Ian Dawyd 35 7th Flight Score 1st Rene Gagne Andre Champagne Jesse Lefebvre 35 2nd Michel Lemoyne Steph Bouchard Paul Jacques 35 3rd Jean Meloche Perry Kauk Morgan Leroque 35 8th Flight Score 1st Will Campbell Dewey Mathias Terry Lesarge 36 2nd Kevin Sabourin Joe Boyle Ron Berthelette 36 3rd Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Spare 36 9th Flight Score 1st Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Andrew McKenzie 37 2nd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Greg Dumba 37 3rd Lucas Morris Parker Moore Liam Coe 37 10th Flight Score 1st Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Joey Ralph 37 2nd Monte White Tyler Fahrer James Morden 37 3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Wayne Rahn 38 11th Flight Score 1st Ray Chevrier Sebastien Cevrier Spare 39 2nd Kevin Thibodeau Sandy Bernath Shane Wardrop 40

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Ken O’Connell

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Jeff Amos

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Lee Bryar

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeff Amos, Jim Hechler, Devon Spooner(Eagles)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Shane Bukowski

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Ray Valliant

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jessy Dechamplain

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Derek Shoppoff

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Billy Terris

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner

Carry over to $780 Aug 8th

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jessy Dechamplain

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Mike Belanger

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jonathan Dyre

25’ Putt – No Winner, Aug 8th prize moves to $700 CashPutters:

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Aug 8th prize moves to $5,200 Cash

Note: Aug 8th Men’s Night will change to 2pm early Shotgun 5:15pm evening Shotgun