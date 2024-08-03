Breaking News

Men’s Night Winners – August 1

187 golfers enjoyed the course, with sunny skies and termperatures of 21C.

1st Flight Score
1st Paul Asselin Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin 30
2nd Jessy Dechamplain Francis Dechamplain Derek Shoppoff 31
3rd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 31
2nd Flight Score
1st Brayden Spooner Bill Matheson Jarret Ralph 32
2nd Jessy Dechamplain Derek Shoppoff Kysten Stevens 32
3rd Jeff Amos Matt Amos Devon Spooner 32
3rd Flight Score
1st Dan Szekely Mark Szekely Dean Willand 33
2nd Paul Bernath Don Perkins Gary Trudeau 33
3rd Brandon Case Taylor Dumoulin Maurice Dumoulin 33
4th Flight Score
1st Lloyd Barstead Bod Stewart Jim Hechler 33
2nd Bill McGie Ken O’Connell Dewey Mathias 34
3rd Lloyd Barstead Bob Stewart Jim Hechler 34
5th Flight Score
1st Bob Mitchell Shane Bukowski William Cooper 34
2nd Kysten Stevens Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 34
3rd Chris Buckell Kevin Auger Claude Samson 35
6th Flight Score
1st Richard Davidson Ty Martel Hunter Martel 35
2nd Jean Desgagne Dave Jennings Luc Belanger 35
3rd Joey Ralph Derek Doyle Ian Dawyd 35
7th Flight Score
1st Rene Gagne Andre Champagne Jesse Lefebvre 35
2nd Michel Lemoyne Steph Bouchard Paul Jacques 35
3rd Jean Meloche Perry Kauk Morgan Leroque 35
8th Flight Score
1st Will Campbell Dewey Mathias Terry Lesarge 36
2nd Kevin Sabourin Joe Boyle Ron Berthelette 36
3rd Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook Spare 36
9th Flight Score
1st Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Andrew McKenzie 37
2nd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Greg Dumba 37
3rd Lucas Morris Parker Moore Liam Coe 37
10th Flight Score
1st Mike Belanger Antonio Alexopoulos Joey Ralph 37
2nd Monte White Tyler Fahrer James Morden 37
3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Wayne Rahn 38
11th Flight Score
1st Ray Chevrier Sebastien Cevrier Spare 39
2nd Kevin Thibodeau Sandy Bernath Shane Wardrop 40

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Ken O’Connell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Jeff Amos
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Lee Bryar
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeff Amos, Jim Hechler, Devon Spooner(Eagles)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Shane Bukowski
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Ray Valliant
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Derek Shoppoff
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Billy Terris

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner
Carry over to $780 Aug 8th

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jessy Dechamplain

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Mike Belanger
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jonathan Dyre

25’ Putt – No Winner, Aug 8th prize moves to $700 CashPutters:

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Aug 8th prize moves to $5,200 Cash

Note: Aug 8th Men’s Night will change to 2pm early Shotgun 5:15pm evening Shotgun

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*