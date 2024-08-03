Men’s Night Winners – August 1

187 golfers enjoyed the course, with sunny skies and termperatures of 21C.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Paul Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|Noah Asselin
|30
|2nd
|Jessy Dechamplain
|Francis Dechamplain
|Derek Shoppoff
|31
|3rd
|Steve Jozin
|Bill Carruthers
|Nick Alexopoulos
|31
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Brayden Spooner
|Bill Matheson
|Jarret Ralph
|32
|2nd
|Jessy Dechamplain
|Derek Shoppoff
|Kysten Stevens
|32
|3rd
|Jeff Amos
|Matt Amos
|Devon Spooner
|32
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dan Szekely
|Mark Szekely
|Dean Willand
|33
|2nd
|Paul Bernath
|Don Perkins
|Gary Trudeau
|33
|3rd
|Brandon Case
|Taylor Dumoulin
|Maurice Dumoulin
|33
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Lloyd Barstead
|Bod Stewart
|Jim Hechler
|33
|2nd
|Bill McGie
|Ken O’Connell
|Dewey Mathias
|34
|3rd
|Lloyd Barstead
|Bob Stewart
|Jim Hechler
|34
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Bob Mitchell
|Shane Bukowski
|William Cooper
|34
|2nd
|Kysten Stevens
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|34
|3rd
|Chris Buckell
|Kevin Auger
|Claude Samson
|35
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Richard Davidson
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|35
|2nd
|Jean Desgagne
|Dave Jennings
|Luc Belanger
|35
|3rd
|Joey Ralph
|Derek Doyle
|Ian Dawyd
|35
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rene Gagne
|Andre Champagne
|Jesse Lefebvre
|35
|2nd
|Michel Lemoyne
|Steph Bouchard
|Paul Jacques
|35
|3rd
|Jean Meloche
|Perry Kauk
|Morgan Leroque
|35
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Will Campbell
|Dewey Mathias
|Terry Lesarge
|36
|2nd
|Kevin Sabourin
|Joe Boyle
|Ron Berthelette
|36
|3rd
|Al MacDonald
|Bernie Erechook
|Spare
|36
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Scott Carruthers
|John Leadbetter
|Andrew McKenzie
|37
|2nd
|Mark McRae
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Greg Dumba
|37
|3rd
|Lucas Morris
|Parker Moore
|Liam Coe
|37
|10th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mike Belanger
|Antonio Alexopoulos
|Joey Ralph
|37
|2nd
|Monte White
|Tyler Fahrer
|James Morden
|37
|3rd
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Wayne Rahn
|38
|11th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ray Chevrier
|Sebastien Cevrier
|Spare
|39
|2nd
|Kevin Thibodeau
|Sandy Bernath
|Shane Wardrop
|40
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Ken O’Connell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Jeff Amos
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Lee Bryar
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeff Amos, Jim Hechler, Devon Spooner(Eagles)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Shane Bukowski
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Ray Valliant
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Derek Shoppoff
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Billy Terris
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner
Carry over to $780 Aug 8th
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jessy Dechamplain
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Mike Belanger
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jonathan Dyre
25’ Putt – No Winner, Aug 8th prize moves to $700 CashPutters:
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Aug 8th prize moves to $5,200 Cash
Note: Aug 8th Men’s Night will change to 2pm early Shotgun 5:15pm evening Shotgun
- Men’s Night Winners – August 1 - August 3, 2024
- 16th annual William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament - July 31, 2024
- Thank You – William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament Organizers - July 31, 2024