Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low 13.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 14 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. There is 1 active fire in the Sault Ste. Marie district; it is being held. There are 13 fires being observed in the far north. The fire hazard is moderate to high in the central section of the Northeast Region while the northern half of the region has low to moderate fire hazard values.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to David Devoe of Sault Ste. Marie who won a $50,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD (Game #3238).
- The Northern Lights may be possible very early tomorrow moring. Spaceweather.com says that ‘NOAA forecast models suggest the halo CME will strike our planet during the early UT hours of July 24th, sparking a G2-class geomagnetic storm.’
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – July 23 - July 23, 2024
- Monday Morning News – July 22nd - July 22, 2024
- Saturday Morning News – July 20 - July 20, 2024