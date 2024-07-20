Saturday Morning News – July 20

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers this morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing near noon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 10.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 15 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. There were two new wildland fires confirmed today, Friday, July 19.
- Wawa 7 (WAW007) is a 0.1 hectare fire located on the west side of an unnamed lake approximately 5 kilometres west of Linbarr Lake. This fire is being held.
- North Bay 10 (NOR010) is a 0.1 hectare fire located on a small island at the eastern end of Turtle Lake in Mattawa River Provincial Park. It is not under control.
- Cochrane fire management sector has 13 fires; all are being observed. The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region with the exception of a band of low fire hazard across the far north along the James Bay coast.]
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to SSSM’s Shelley Andrews who won the June ARCH 50/50, bringing home $13,655.
- Did you buy a Rotaryfest Take Your Pick Draw. Some ticket stub may have been lost prior to being returned for processing. Tickets 481, 482, and 490 were purchased from Maitland Ford Lincoln. and Tickets 6581 to 6590 were purchased at Metro Churchill Plaza. These ticket-holders are asked to contact the Rotary office at 705-945-1279 to confirm contact details and obtain a reissued ticket.
