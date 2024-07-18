Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Thursday & Friday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Thursday, July 18:

Drop-in from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to Meet the Naturalist ‘Community Science’. How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Tiffany to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important!

Drop-in from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to visit the Exploration Station ‘Birds’. Birds are beautiful. It is a delight to watch them fly and to hear them sing. Join Surakchya and experience the joys of birdwatching. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages welcome.

Drop-in at 2:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay for the Art Program ‘Pebble Postcard Painting’. Join Anna and Tiffany to discover the fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for capturing the diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour paints. All painting supplies provided.

Friday, July 19:

Meet at 1:00 p.m. at Rocky Point at Agawa Bay for a Guided Hike ‘Mindfulness Walk’. Take a meditative walk with Anna and Kelly through Lake Superior’s coastal forest. We’ll “shake off the road dust” and tune into our surroundings by practicing attentiveness and compassion towards the biodiversity that surrounds us, and finish with a guided meditation. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

Drop-in from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Agawa Bay Gathouse to Meet the Naturalist ‘The Bear Necessities’. You are in bear country! Visit with Rose and Tiffany to learn about these powerful and fascinating creatures and discover some tips to help you be a respectful guest in their home.

Drop-in at 2:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to visit the Exploration Station ‘Colour Study’. Nature is teeming with incredible colours. Join Surakchya for a 1-hour guided session and take a moment out of your day to pause, engage your senses, and explore the natural palette that surrounds you. Use the watercolour paints provided to complete your own colour study. All ages welcome. No watercolour experience necessary.

Drop-in at 7:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay for the Evening Program ‘Life on the Edge’. Often overlooked and sometimes even inadvertently trampled, the plants growing at the edge of Lake Superior are extreme survivors, facing powerful waves, scorching heat, and bitter cold. Join Anna for an exploration of the diverse and resilient coastal flora that grows along the park’s rugged coastline.

Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.