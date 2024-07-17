East Algoma OPP – Have you seen Darren? UPDATED

OPP have reported that Darren has been located in good health.

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), is currently investigating a missing 29-year-old.

On July 17, 2023, shortly after 11:00 a.m., East Algoma OPP responded to a missing person complaint. Darren SIMPSON, 29 years-of-age from Wikwemikong First Nation left the Camilus Centre at 9 Oakland Boulevard in the City of Elliot Lake.

Darren was no phone, is not from the area, left in an unknown direction and was last seen wearing grey shorts, hiked up grey socks, grey shoes and a black t-shirt.

Darren is described as:

Indigenous

5 feet 9 inches tall

165 lbs

brown eyes,

brown hair,

medium build

If you have had any contact with Darren or have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Reference #E240931395