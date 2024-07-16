Former Wawa Resident Wins in ‘Split the Pot’ Lottery

Long time former resident, Adele Aquino was a lucky winner in the Split the Pot Lottery. Adele won $2,500 supporting healthcare in Ontario, specifically the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

She has been playing Split the Pot since it began last year. Having used the services of the LDHC for 36 years, Adele felt it was appropriate to support the organization. For now, she doesn’t have any plans for her winnings.

Everyone wins when they play Split the Pot Lottery – patients, hospitals, and lucky players.

When you buy your tickets, you can choose which hospital to support or select “All Participating Hospitals” from a dropdown list at checkout. When you choose Lady Dunn Health Centre, all net proceeds of ticket sales go to the hospital. If you select “All Participating Hospitals”, net proceeds of ticket sales are split evenly among all participating Split the Pot hospital partners so the LDHC still benefits.

Watch for the next round of Split the Pot beginning in August and running for 6 weeks.

The last grand prize winner took home almost $700,000! Be sure to choose the Lady Dunn Health Centre from the drop down menu.

Good luck and remember your generous hearts are supporting our healthy future.