Manitouwadge OPP – Responding to numerous Traffic Complaints regarding Off-Road Vehicle Usage in Township

The Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuously patrolling roadways and trails in the area, resulting in several charges and the recovery of two stolen all-terrain vehicles.
As summer is underway, members with the Manitouwadge OPP Detachment have been busy responding to numerous traffic complaints relating to off-road vehicle usage in the Township of Manitouwadge.
As a result of numerous investigations, police have recovered two stolen ATVs, laid four (4) criminal charges for possession of property obtained by crime over and under $5,000, and driving while prohibited. Fifteen (15) charges have been laid under the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act for offences that include driving while under suspension and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
The OPP is responsible for patrolling more than 99,000 kilometres of waterways and trails, and over 130,000 kilometres of roadway throughout Ontario. The OPP would like to remind drivers that they require a valid licence, insurance, and safety equipment to operate off-road vehicles on highways.
For more information on ATV safety or legal requirements, visit www.ontario.ca/atv and e-laws.gov.on.ca.