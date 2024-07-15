Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Monday & Tuesday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Monday, July 15

Drop-in from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to Meet the Naturalist ‘Flash Fireflies’ Fireflies don’t just glow for show! Join Heidi to learn the complex language behind their flashes, and how these beautiful beetles thrive in Dark Sky Preserves like Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Tuesday, July 16

Drop-in from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay to Meet the Naturalist ‘Lake Superior, A Tale of Fire & Ice. Though they lie quietly, the rocks beneath our feet tell the story of the powerful natural forces that created Lake Superior and the dramatic landscape of the park we know today. Join Anna to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.