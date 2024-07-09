Breaking News

SSM OPP – Arrest Made, Person with break and enter tools

On July 7, 2024, shortly after 11:15 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 17 within the City of Sault Ste Marie.

Police observed a person walking southbound on Highway 17 in an extremely poorly lit location (north of Sixth Line). Police stopped to provide a courtesy ride and learned the individual was wanted and there was a warrant for his arrest.

Once arrested police searched the individual and two duffle bags. Located in the bags were bolt cutters, copper wire and other break and enter tools.

As a result, Richard SOURIOL, 37 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

· Failure to comply with release order-other than to attend court (two counts)

· Possession property obtained by crime-under $5000

· Possession break in instruments

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Sault Ste Marie on August 8, 2024.

