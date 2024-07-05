Almost 20% of fatal collisions in OPP jurisdictions involve transport trucks

With almost 20% of fatal collisions in Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) jurisdictions involving transport trucks this year, the data paints a grim picture of how commercial and non-commercial drivers have been sharing the road.

Thirty-one (31) people have died in road incidents. Eighty-six (86) per cent of the crashes were linked to poor behaviours on the part of non-commercial drivers. Commercial drivers were at-fault in the remaining 14 per cent of the collisions. Speeding, following too closely and improper passing are among the unsafe actions behind transport truck-involved collisions every year.

The OPP and its valued partner, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), are joining police services throughout North America for Operation Safe Driver Week. During the traffic enforcement and education initiative, officers will be on the lookout for commercial and non-commercial vehicle drivers engaging in risky behaviours. The OPP and MTO will also ensure commercial drivers are keeping their trucks, equipment, loads and records up to the standards required by law, which also contribute to the safe movement of commercial vehicles on our roads.

“Aggressive and careless drivers have no place on our roads, especially when sharing the road involves large commercial vehicles. Tragically, many families again this year are paying a devastating price – the senseless, preventable loss of their loved ones – because of drivers who make a conscious decision to not share our roads safely.” — Thomas CARRIQUE, Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner

“Dangerous driving puts everyone at risk. Road safety is a shared responsibility and that’s why Operation Safe Driver Week is an important reminder to do your part – slow down, stay focused and follow the rules of the road.” — Michael KERZNER, Ontario Solicitor General

“Everyone deserves to return home to their loved ones safely at the end of their day. That is why our government is cracking down on dangerous and impaired driving and increasing enforcement of commercial vehicles to keep Ontario’s highways among the safest in North America.” — Prabmeet SARKARIA, Ontario Minister of Transportation