Weather:
- Today – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 16. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Showers ending after midnight then clearing. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 6.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region. The fire hazard is moderate for much of the Northeast Fire Region. The fire hazard is high around Wawa, Chapleau, Cochrane, Temiskaming Shores, Greater Sudbury, Killarney and Kesagmai Lake. There are pockets of low fire hazard in the southeastern portions of the region and of Manitoulin Island, as well as around Thessalon, Kapuskasing, Hearst and along the Hudson Bay coast.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – June 29 - June 29, 2024
- Friday Morning News – June 28 - June 28, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – June 27 - June 27, 2024