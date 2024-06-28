Friday Morning News – June 28

Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are three fires in the Northeast Region, none in the Wawa District. The fire hazard is moderate north and west of Lake Nipissing with pockets of high hazard around Greater Sudbury, Mattagami, Chapleau, Highway 519 and Cochrane. There is a low fire hazard for areas east and south of North Bay and around Bruce Mines, Lake Abitibi, and along the Far North coast. A moderate fire hazard is showing for the Township of Algonquin Highlands.
News Tidbits:
- The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Amélie Cyr as Director of Communications and External Relations. Ms. Cyr brings her educational training and relevant experience in the field of communications and marketing to the position, which she will take up on September 1, 2024.
- The Ontario government is investing $2.7 million through the Skills Development Fund (SDF) Training Stream to support an innovative project that will train approximately 160 Peer Support Workers to provide better mental health supports to thousands of police officers across Ontario, including over 2,000 officers in Peel Region.
- If you have been following the Sorry about the Murder podcast – the conclusion has now dropped – Find out who killed Scott “Scotty” McDonald…and whether the hockey game goes on tonight! You can find the podcasts on a variety of platforms by clicking this link
