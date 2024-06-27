Thursday Morning News – June 27

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are currently 4 wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region, all in the Cochrane District. The fire hazard is low for most of the Northeast Region. There is a pocket of moderate fire hazard north of Greater Sudbury and through the eastern portion of Algonquin Provincial Park. Cochrane has a high fire hazard with the surround area seeing a moderate fire hazard.
