Breaking News

St. Monica’s Summer Mass Schedule

Weekday Masses beginning on Tuesday – July 23rd:

Tuesday – Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Friday at 11 a.m. at the Lady Dunn Health Centre Extended Care

June

Sat 29 7:00 pm For the repose of Chris Simon by Margaret Simon.
Sun 30 9:00 am In Memory of the Parishioners & Friends of St. Monica’s Parish.

July

Sat 6 7:00 pm For the repose of Venturino Trovarello by the Trovarello Family.
Sun 7 9:00 am For the repose of Max Simon by Margaret Simon.
Sat 13 7:00 pm For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Suzanne Jarrell.
Sun 14 9:00 am For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Ron & Lina Rody.
Sat 20 7:00 pm For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Carmella Dulisse.
Sun 21 9:00 am For the repose of Chris Simon by Margaret Simon.
Sat 28 7:00 pm For the repose of Fern Gendron by Andy & Sharon Stevens.
Sun 29 9:00 am In Memory of the Parishioners & Friends of St. Monica’s Parish.

August

Sat 3 7:00 pm For the repose of Venturino Trovarello by the Trovarello Family.
Sun 4 9:00 am For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Gino & Anita Trovarello.
Sat 10 7:00 pm For the repose of Chris Simon by Margaret Simon.
Sun 11 9:00 am For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Ginetta & Urbano Trovarello.
Sat 17 7:00 pm For the repose of Max Simon by Margaret Simon.
Sun 18 9:00 am For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Carmella Dulisse.
Sat 24 7:00 pm For the repose of Stella & Venturino Trovarello by the Trovarello Family.
Sun 25 9:00 am In Memory of the Parishioners & Friends of St. Monica’s Parish.
Sat 31 7:00 pm For the repose of Max Simon by Margaret Simon.

September

Sun 1 9:00 am For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Luigi Trovarello.
Sat 7 7:00 pm For the repose of Venturino Trovarello by the Trovarello Family.
Sun 8 9:00 am For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Carmen Tait.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*