Weekday Masses beginning on Tuesday – July 23rd:
Tuesday – Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
Friday at 11 a.m. at the Lady Dunn Health Centre Extended Care
June
|Sat
|29
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Chris Simon by Margaret Simon.
|Sun
|30
|9:00 am
|In Memory of the Parishioners & Friends of St. Monica’s Parish.
July
|Sat
|6
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Venturino Trovarello by the Trovarello Family.
|Sun
|7
|9:00 am
|For the repose of Max Simon by Margaret Simon.
|Sat
|13
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Suzanne Jarrell.
|Sun
|14
|9:00 am
|For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Ron & Lina Rody.
|Sat
|20
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Carmella Dulisse.
|Sun
|21
|9:00 am
|For the repose of Chris Simon by Margaret Simon.
|Sat
|28
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Fern Gendron by Andy & Sharon Stevens.
|Sun
|29
|9:00 am
|In Memory of the Parishioners & Friends of St. Monica’s Parish.
August
|Sat
|3
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Venturino Trovarello by the Trovarello Family.
|Sun
|4
|9:00 am
|For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Gino & Anita Trovarello.
|Sat
|10
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Chris Simon by Margaret Simon.
|Sun
|11
|9:00 am
|For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Ginetta & Urbano Trovarello.
|Sat
|17
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Max Simon by Margaret Simon.
|Sun
|18
|9:00 am
|For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Carmella Dulisse.
|Sat
|24
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Stella & Venturino Trovarello by the Trovarello Family.
|Sun
|25
|9:00 am
|In Memory of the Parishioners & Friends of St. Monica’s Parish.
|Sat
|31
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Max Simon by Margaret Simon.
September
|Sun
|1
|9:00 am
|For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Luigi Trovarello.
|Sat
|7
|7:00 pm
|For the repose of Venturino Trovarello by the Trovarello Family.
|Sun
|8
|9:00 am
|For the repose of Stella Trovarello by Carmen Tait.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- St. Monica’s Summer Mass Schedule - June 27, 2024
- Senior’s Golf – June 24 - June 25, 2024
- 3rd annual Family Colour Run – Saturday, June 29th - June 25, 2024