Wednesday Morning News – June 26

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 6.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are currently 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region, all in the Cochrane District. The fire hazard is low for areas south of and including Sault Ste. Marie, Greater Sudbury, and North Bay, with exception of a moderate fire hazard in the Bancroft area. The northern part of the Northeast Fire Region is seeing moderate to high fire hazards with an extreme hazard around Fort Albany.
News Tidbits:
- NOSM University has announced that Dr. Michael Green will be the new President, Vice-Chancellor, Dean and CEO, effective November 1, 2024. The NOSM University Board of Governors unanimously approved the appointment on June 13, 2024.
- Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, announced over $97 million in combined federal and provincial funding for ROCK Networks, a PomeGran group company. The project will bring high-speed internet access to more than 60 communities along the north shore of Lake Huron between Sudbury, Huron Shores and Sault Ste. Marie, and on Manitoulin Island. It will serve 18,600 households, including over 2,500 Indigenous households.
- Don’t forget that the WFHT is holding a Dementia family session today at 6 p.m. in the LDHC Boardroom.
