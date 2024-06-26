Monday’s Three Vehicle Collision required extrication

A serious collision between three vehicles on Broadway Avenue, late Monday afternoon, sent several people to hospital via ambulance.
Firefighters from the Wawa Fire Department were called to extricate two individuals. A third was also taken to the Lady Dunn Health Centre.
Firefighters also did fluid spill containment, traffic control and scene cleanup. They were on scene for nearly two (2) hours.
