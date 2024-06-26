East Algoma OPP – Male charged with Impaired after complaint

An Elliot Lake resident was charged with impaired after an early morning complaint at a downtown parking lot.

On June 25, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of man drinking in his car at a grocery store parking lot. Police located the man in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and beer under the seat. He was subsequently arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Peter BACK, 65-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 15, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.