Tuesday Morning News – June 25th

Weather:
- Today – A few showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near 17. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. Low 7.
Northeast Forest Fire Report:
- There are currently 4 active wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region. The fire hazard for areas south of Wawa and Kirkland Lake is low part of the fire region is showing a low fire hazard with exception of a pocket of moderate fire hazard from Massey to Spanish River Provincial park. Marathon, Timmins, and Cochrane areas are seeing a high fire hazard. Areas north of Hearst and Kapuskasing are seeing an extreme fire hazard with high fire hazard along the James Bay and Hudson Bay coasts.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Michele Stefanizzi of Sault Ste. Marie. Michele matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 1, 2024 ONTARIO 49 draw to win $100,000!
- Congratulations to Lyse G. of Haileybury who won 60% of the Split the Pot Lottery, taking home $689,698.80. Stephen T. of Kirkfield and Garima G. of Hamilton each won $114,949.80. The following ten winners each won $22,989.96: Whitney W. of Mattawa, Lynn M. of Cobourg, Christine J. of St. Catharines, April G. of Oshawa, Sam T. of Exeter, Faye C. of Pembroke, Robert B. of Carleton Place, Ilyess L. of Ottawa, Sandra N. of Bradford, and Nicole S. of Greater Sudbury.
