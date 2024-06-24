Monday Morning News – June 24

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers before morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 before morning. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Fire Region. The fire hazard south of Highway 101 to the southern most part of the fire region is showing a low fire hazard. Areas north of Highway 101 has a fire hazard of moderate to high with a large area of extreme fire hazard from Hearst and Cochrane to Moosonee.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Wawa Scooter Safety Demo today at the MMCC from 12:30-3 p.m.
- The Sault Ste. Marie Public Library, in partnership with National Film Board Canada, is screening the documentary Inconvenient Indian. The film will be shown in the Program Room at the James L. McIntyre Centennial Library, 50 East Street, Sault Ste. Marie, on Tuesday June 25 from 1:30-4 p.m. Admission is free, but space is limited. To register, contact the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library at 705-759-5236 or visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/inconvenient-indian-film-screening-tickets-922970287977
