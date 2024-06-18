Manitouwadge OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after Traffic Complaint

A Manitouwadge resident is facing impaired operation charges following a traffic complaint.

On June 14, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members of the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of an erratic driver in the Township of Manitouwadge. Officers located the vehicle at a local business on Huron Walk and initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Manitouwadge OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, John HAXTON, 69-years-old, of Manitouwadge, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Manitouwadge on August 21, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.