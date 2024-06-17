Schreiber OPP – Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Schreiber

On June 15, 2024 officers from the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) over heard a request from Greater Sudbury Police Service, for suspects and a vehicle related to an armed robbery within the city of Sudbury.

The suspect vehicle was observed near Schreiber on Highway 17 at approximately 5:00pm. Officers strategically followed from a distance, while officers from both the Nipigon Detachment (OPP) and the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) set up spike belts. The vehicle stopped in front of the spike belts and three occupants were arrested without incident.

Two were held for bail and one released at the request of Greater Sudbury Police Service.