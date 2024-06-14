Friday Morning News – June 14

Weather:
- Today – Clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low plus 4.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- Cochrane 9 (COC009), a 6022 hectare fire located east of Parson Lake and 8 kilometres west of the Quebec border, has seen several bouts of significant precipitation and is now seeing low fire activity. As such, the status of this fire has changed to being observed, meaning that this Far North fire is being monitored to allow the natural ecological benefits of wildland fire to take place as they would in the natural environment without human intervention. This is consistent with Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management Strategy.
The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast Region. Areas between Temiskaming Shores, Greater Sudbury and west to Sault Ste. Marie are seeing a high fire hazard with surrounding areas seeing a moderate fire hazard. A low fire hazard is seen from Wawa to Timmins heading north, and for areas between North Bay, Arnprior and Dorset.
News Tidbits:
- Ontario’s newest provincial park, Uxbridge Urban Provincial Park will open to the public free of charge on July 1st. $19 million over three years has been committed for the creation of Uxbridge Urban Provincial Park. This funding will be used to support costs related to regulation of the initial parcels of land, park management planning and consultation, park operations, and possible future expansion. At this time, there are no facilities or services offered at the site of the new park, and parking is limited. A couple of existing trails are available for the public to use, free of charge.
- The Ontario Government has announced the completion of the first phase of site preparation for Ontario’s first Small Modular Reactor (SMR), the first in the G7, being built at Darlington.
- NSA is looking for guinea pigs. Dave Wells explains, “We’re hosting our Instructor course next week and our new-to-be instructors need some authentic students to teach. If you’re available next Wednesday, June 18th let us know. (The price is right – no charge).
