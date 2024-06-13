Breaking News

Hwy 17 – Collision between White River & Marathon closes highway (Updated)

Jun 13, 2024 at 14:05

Social media posts state that traffic is now flowing slowly, alternating through the collision site.

Jun 13, 2024 at 13:42

On511 is reporting that “At White Lake Lodge the highway is fully closed due to a collision. Traffic control in place.). The collision occured just after 12 Noon, and as of 1:39 p.m. the highway remains closed.

Mapping from ON511 shows the collision on the first section of the White Lake Bridge.

Brenda Stockton
