East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after traffic complaints

Multiple reports of a car in a ditch on Highway 108.

On June 7, 2024, shortly before 7:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint of a black SUV that was all over the road and tailgating on Highway 17 in the Township of the North Shore.

The black SUV then travelled northbound on Highway 108. A short time later, OPP began receiving multiple reports of a black SUV that was in a ditch on Highway 108 south of Nordic Mine Road in the City of Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined the black SUV was northbound on Highway 108, hit the gravel shoulder and was pulled into the northbound ditch with its airbags deployed.

The driver failed an Approved Screening Device (A.S.D) check at the roadside and was arrested and transported to Elliot Lake detachment for further testing.

As a result, Kelsey ODBER, 36 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 11, 2024.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days with the driver being issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

If you suspect an impaired driver, call 911 and don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL”.