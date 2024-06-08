Men’s Night Golf- June 6th

144 Golfers – Mixed day 13*C

1st Flight Winners

1st – Dylan Buckell, Noah Asselin, Anders Morden – 32

2nd – Chris Buckell, Blair Mills, Dave Hall – 32

3rd – Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Bradley Case – 33

2nd Flight Winners

1st – Jeff Lamon, James Morden, Chris Morrison – 34

2nd – Brandon Case, Bradley Case, Michael Fell – 34

3rd – Mike Belanger, Antonio Alexopoulos, Joey Ralph – 34

3rd Flight Winners

1st – Mark Szekely, Alex Vanderbyl, Dean Willand – 35

2nd – Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Devon Spooner – 36

3rd – Shane Bukowski, Anders Dereski, Derek Shopoff – 36

4th Flight Winners

1st – Shane Bukowski, John Simon, Spare – 36

2nd – Andre Champagne, Jule Anglehart, Spare – 36

3rd – Paul Vachon, Peter Russ, Paul Bernath – 36

5th Flight Winners

1st – Ralph Zagar, Joe Huff, Aaron Nelson – 37

2nd – Kevin Auger, Danny Szekekly, Peter Moore – 37

3rd – Bill Carruthers, Nick Alexopoulos, Steve Jozin – 37

6th Flight Winners

1st – Jeremi Lord, Sam Vachon, Issac Deschamplain – 38

2nd – Mike Hogan, Tim Lesarge, Tanner Paddock – 38

3rd – Ray Chevrier, Sebastian Chevrier, Cooper Lamframboise – 39

7th Flight Winners

1st – Danny Mathias, Ray Baronette, Jarret Ralph – 39

2nd – Hunter Martel, Ty Martel, Spare – 39

3rd – Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Spare – 39

8th Flight Winners

1st – Billy Matheson, Greg Dumba, Ryan Cooke – 40

2nd – Mike Hertz, Josh Rainville, Justin Fletcher – 43

3rd – Josh Yewchyn, Andrew Watt, Tyler Tilford – 43

Special Events

$60 Cash – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $300

Hole #1 Closest to the Pine, North of 17 Pizza – Alex Vanderbyl

Hole #2 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Rene Gagne

Hole #3 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mike Belanger

Hole #4 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Sam Vachon (Eagle)

Hole #5 Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Peter Russ

Hole #6 Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Jarett Asselin

Hole #7 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jarett Asselin

Hole #8 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Noah Asselin

Hole #9 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dave Hall

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Al MacDonald

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sam Vachon

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Greg Dumba

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Kevin Thibodeau

25’ Putt – No Winner, June 13th prize moves to $250 Cash

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, June 12th prize moves to $4,800 Cash

Rules: