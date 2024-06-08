Men’s Night Golf- June 6th

144 Golfers – Mixed day 13*C
1st Flight Winners
1st – Dylan Buckell, Noah Asselin, Anders Morden – 32
2nd – Chris Buckell, Blair Mills, Dave Hall – 32
3rd – Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Bradley Case – 33
2nd Flight Winners
1st – Jeff Lamon, James Morden, Chris Morrison – 34
2nd – Brandon Case, Bradley Case, Michael Fell – 34
3rd – Mike Belanger, Antonio Alexopoulos, Joey Ralph – 34
3rd Flight Winners
1st – Mark Szekely, Alex Vanderbyl, Dean Willand – 35
2nd – Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Devon Spooner – 36
3rd – Shane Bukowski, Anders Dereski, Derek Shopoff – 36
4th Flight Winners
1st – Shane Bukowski, John Simon, Spare – 36
2nd – Andre Champagne, Jule Anglehart, Spare – 36
3rd – Paul Vachon, Peter Russ, Paul Bernath – 36
5th Flight Winners
1st – Ralph Zagar, Joe Huff, Aaron Nelson – 37
2nd – Kevin Auger, Danny Szekekly, Peter Moore – 37
3rd – Bill Carruthers, Nick Alexopoulos, Steve Jozin – 37
6th Flight Winners
1st – Jeremi Lord, Sam Vachon, Issac Deschamplain – 38
2nd – Mike Hogan, Tim Lesarge, Tanner Paddock – 38
3rd – Ray Chevrier, Sebastian Chevrier, Cooper Lamframboise – 39
7th Flight Winners
1st – Danny Mathias, Ray Baronette, Jarret Ralph – 39
2nd – Hunter Martel, Ty Martel, Spare – 39
3rd – Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Spare – 39
8th Flight Winners
1st – Billy Matheson, Greg Dumba, Ryan Cooke – 40
2nd – Mike Hertz, Josh Rainville, Justin Fletcher – 43
3rd – Josh Yewchyn, Andrew Watt, Tyler Tilford – 43
Special Events
$60 Cash – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner, carry over to $300
Hole #1 Closest to the Pine, North of 17 Pizza – Alex Vanderbyl
Hole #2 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Rene Gagne
Hole #3 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mike Belanger
Hole #4 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Sam Vachon (Eagle)
Hole #5 Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Peter Russ
Hole #6 Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Jarett Asselin
Hole #7 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Jarett Asselin
Hole #8 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Noah Asselin
Hole #9 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dave Hall
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Al MacDonald
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sam Vachon
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Greg Dumba
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Kevin Thibodeau
25’ Putt – No Winner, June 13th prize moves to $250 Cash
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, June 12th prize moves to $4,800 Cash
Rules:
- 8 am Tuesday Call In for either 2pm Shotgun or 5:30pm Shotgun
- All Players regardless of age will hit from the White Tees.
- Teams with a Spare only hit one ball each.
- Longest Drives must be in the Fairway but aren’t required to be played if a better choice presents itself from teammates lie.
- Please put all 3 Players names on your Scorecard and add accurately.
