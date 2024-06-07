Nipissing West OPP – Charges laid after single vehicle collision on Hwy 144

Police arrested and charged the driver with impaired driving charges after investigating a single motor vehicle collision.

On June 6, 2024, shortly after 9:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 144, Unincorporated Territory, north of the City of Greater Sudbury.

No injuries were reported, but as a result of the investigation, the driver, Wanda WELLINGS, 61 years-of -age, from Caledonia was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 26, 2024, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.