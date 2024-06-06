Thursday Morning News – June 6

Weather:
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are 5 forest fires in the Northeast Region. The largest is Cochrane 9 (2572ha) that is not yet under control. This fire is located about 3 kilometres east of Parson Lake and 8 kilometres west of the Quebec border. Five crews are committed to this fire. The fire hazard varies from moderate to high across the Northeast Fire Region except for Timmins, Temiskaming Shores, and Cochrane which currently has an extreme fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- As anticipatated with the changes in International Students, Sault College has a projected $5.7 million deficit for the 2024-25 operating budget. Three programs — Office Administration, E-Learning Design and Development and Supply Chain Management will not be offered this fall, cost cutting measures are being investigated, and a hiring freeze is on.
- Don’t forget to sign your team up for the Canada Day Mixed Volleyball Tournament (to be held June 30th at Dr. Rose’s Beach).
