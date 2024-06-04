Nipigon OPP aid at Red Rock’s 25th Annual Trout Derby

This weekend members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment along with Special Constables from the Thunder Bay Detachment attended the Township of Red Rock’s 25th Annual Trout Derby.

There were 49 boats with 147 anglers participating. The winner of the big fish was Albert BRENNEN with an 18.4lb lake trout. Gilbert JEAN won the fishing trip, sponsored by North Superior Charters Inc. Officers were out all weekend, ensuring all boaters were following safe boating practices.

Always consider these important points before heading out on the water:

Always wear a PFD or Lifejacket Boat Sober Take a Boating Course Be Prepared, both you and your vessel Be wary of the Dangers of Cold Water Immersion

Members of the OPP will be out conducting patrols, compliance and sobriety checks within the local waterways this summer. If you know of someone operating a boat or vessel while impaired by drug or alcohol, call 911.