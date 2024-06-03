HELLO to those Vikings planning on visiting Wawa July 6-7, 2024!

Although we have postponed the main events until our next reunion in 2029, we want to let you know about some activities that the good residents of Wawa have planned for you…

Social Gathering for Vikings from the 50-60-70’s at Rock Island Lodge/Naturally Superior Adventures – Saturday, July 6 from 1 to 4pm – Bring your own beverage – snacks provided – silver collection appreciated to help cover the cost

Golf at the Michipicoten Golf Course – Saturday, July 6 – call the Pro-Shop to book a tee-time https://wawagolf.com/

Viking Social at the Wawa Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429 – Saturday, July 6 – upstairs – 7 pm to ? – Bar will be open

Butterfly Memorial Release, Sunday, July 7th – Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation Fundraiser – at the Lady Dunn HC from 1 to 3 pm

We know this is not the big Reunion agenda we originally planned, but we hope that if you are making the trip to Wawa you will consider enjoying some of the events provided. As well as all the other amenities that Wawa has to provide….

Source: MHS Reunion Committee