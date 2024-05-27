SSM OPP – Michigan Driver Charged with Impaired and other Charges

While in the care of Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services and intoxicated individual leaves their care and drives away in a pick-up truck.

On May 20, 2024, shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a request for assistance from the Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services regarding a highly intoxicated person who needed to be transported to hospital in Sault Ste Marie. The intoxicated person then leaves the care of the paramedics in a pick-up truck from Harmony Beach Road in Goulais Township.

OPP located the pick-up truck on Highway 17 in Aweres Township travelling southbound towards Sault Ste Marie and attempted a traffic stop however the vehicle failed to stop for police.

Police observed the pick-up truck intentionally swerve towards an oncoming marked police cruiser with it’s emergency lights activated which was parked on the far east side of the highway and was waiting to assist.

The pick-up truck then pulled into a gas station. While speaking to the driver officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to Sault Area Hospital for an assessment.

On May 21, 2024, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the accused was release from hospital and once at Sault Ste Marie OPP detachment was arrested.

As a result, Lionel CARTWRIGHT, 42 years-of-age from Norway, Michigan was charged with:

Dangerous operation

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Flight from peace officer

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on June 24, 2024.

The pick-up truck was towed and impounded for seven days with the driver being issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

If you suspect and impaired driver “MAKE THE CALL” call 911.