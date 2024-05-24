SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Resident Charged with Fraud

On February 20, 2024, the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began a fraud investigation after a volunteer organization in Wawa reported fraudulent purchases made by a board member.

On May 22, 2024, after a lengthy police investigation, Michelle WHEATLEY, 59-years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with one count of Fraud over $5,000.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 8, 2024 in Wawa.