NDP MP Angus calls on Liberal government to clean up Wabigoon River

On Thursday, NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins – James Bay) spoke up in Parliament to call on the Liberal government to take action to clean the Wabigoon River and help the people of Grassy Narrows First Nation.

For over 50 years, residents in Grassy Narrows have been dealing with toxic mercury poisoning in the Wabigoon River as a result of corporate pollution.

A recent study revealed that toxic mercury levels have spiked as a result of the Dryden Paper Mill dumping sulphate in the river, driving this crisis for the next generation.

“For decades, people have suffered from mercury poisoning because of government inaction, and now the legacy of suffering will continue with the pollution from the Dryden Paper Mill.” said Angus. “The Liberals need to stop delaying action and take a stand to hold this corporation accountable and finally clean up the Wabigoon River.”