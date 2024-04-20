OPP – Use Caution when accessing online casino gaming sites

The Ontario Provincial Police, Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB), in partnership with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), is reminding the public to use caution when choosing to access online casino gaming sites found through social media advertisements.

On April 11, 2024, the OPP’s Investigation and Enforcement Bureau was notified of a suspected fraudulent gaming advertisement depicting an online gaming platform hosted by Casino RAMA. When clicked, the fraudulent advertisement redirects the user to a false application download page. This webpage is associated to WinSpirit Casino which is an unregistered gaming website. Casino RAMA is not associated with WinSpirit Casino or any other unregistered online casinos.

In Ontario, regulated gaming sites are held to high standards of game integrity, data security and player protections. Ontario residents who choose to gamble online are being reminded to be aware of such advertisements and to always ensure the gaming site they are playing on is registered with the AGCO. A full list of Ontario’s regulated casino and internet gaming sites can be found on the OLG and iGaming Ontario websites.

The IEB is a division of the OPP, embedded within the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, and is responsible for conducting criminal, provincial and regulatory eligibility investigations to ensure integrity and public safety within the AGCO-regulated industries.