East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with impaired by drug

An Elliot Lake resident was arrested and charged after a vehicle stop on in Elliot Lake.

On March 31, 2024, at approximately 12:15 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol on Chalmers Crescent. Police stopped a grey pickup truck in order to check the sobriety of the driver. Open cans of alcohol were observed inside the vehicle and three drug bongs were also later located. In addition, approximately 4 grams of suspected psilocybin was in the driver’s possession. The driver was assessed by an OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) and subsequently arrested.

Jo-Ann BELMORE, 52-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

Driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 9, 2024.

The OPP would like to remind the motoring public to drive sober; this includes drug consumption as well. Impairment by drugs is a crime under the Criminal Code and drivers are subject to the same penalties as those who are charged with driving while impaired by alcohol. A charge of impairment by drugs involves all drugs, be it prescription, over-the-counter and those that are illegal.

The OPP has highly trained DRE officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.