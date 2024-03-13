One Year Later, Police Still Seek Information for Missing Person

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service and Garden River First Nation are partnering to enhance efforts to locate missing 39-year-old Jake Corbiere.

Jake has not been seen or spoken with family or friends since March 12, 2023.

Garden River First Nation is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to finding Jake.

“Jake’s family, friends, and our entire community are eager to find him,” says Garden River First Nation Chief Karen Bell,. “It is our hope, by offering this reward, someone comes forward to provide crucial information so we can bring Jake home.”

Last seen on March 12, 2023, in the 0-100 block of Churchill Avenue, Jake is described as 5’10” tall with a thin build, brown eyes and short brown hair.

“Over the last year investigators have followed every lead that has come forward,” says Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief Hugh Stevenson, “We have conducted several grid searches, consulted financial records, and spoken with people in the community, without success. Somebody out there knows something about Jake, and we urge them to come forward.”

Anyone with information on Jake’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sault Police by calling Detective Sergeant Darren Corocoran at 705-949-6300 ext. 387.

You can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click here to submit a web-tip or download the P3 app. Your tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and protected by case law.

To see active missing person investigations, visit www.saultpolice.ca/missing